iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

iPower Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ IPW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

