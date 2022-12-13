Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

