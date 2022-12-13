iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

