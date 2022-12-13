iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

