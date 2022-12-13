iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

