iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

