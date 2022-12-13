ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 468.71 Average PT from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.75).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

ITM opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.38 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £584.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.64.

In related news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,675.82). Also, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,118.76). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,028.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

