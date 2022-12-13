Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cochlear in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Stock Down 1.1 %

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Cochlear

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

