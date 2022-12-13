Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent the Runway, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.32). The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Rent the Runway stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.