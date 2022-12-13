Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novozymes A/S in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novozymes A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.67.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

