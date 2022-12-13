KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

