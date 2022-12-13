KeyCorp Comments on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brigham Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.88. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.