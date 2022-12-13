KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

