KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

KEY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,154,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 895.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.