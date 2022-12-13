KeyCorp Weighs in on Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

KRP stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,526,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

