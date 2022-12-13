KeyCorp Weighs in on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of OXM stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

