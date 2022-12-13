Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

