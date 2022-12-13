Legal & General Group Plc Buys 39,398 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,729,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $530,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.