Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $552,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

