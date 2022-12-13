Legal & General Group Plc Has $522.14 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $522,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $742.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $740.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock worth $19,596,391. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

