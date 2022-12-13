Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $546,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

