Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Altria Group worth $478,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MO. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading
