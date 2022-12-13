LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 144.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 184,381 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

