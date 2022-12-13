LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
LKQ Stock Performance
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
LKQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.
Insider Activity at LKQ
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $194,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 446,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.