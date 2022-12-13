LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $194,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 446,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.