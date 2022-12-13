Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $57,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $328.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.10 and its 200-day moving average is $313.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $414.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

