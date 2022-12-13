Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,956,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.