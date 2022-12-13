Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.63) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.