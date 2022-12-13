M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 29,781 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSI opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

