M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170,703 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

