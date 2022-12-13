M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

