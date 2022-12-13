M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.26 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,213 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $38,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

