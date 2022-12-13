M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

