M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $35,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

