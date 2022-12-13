M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,455 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

