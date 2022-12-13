M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 452 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5 %

CAT stock opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.