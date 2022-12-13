M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 72,164 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,164 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

