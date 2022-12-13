M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 859 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 239,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

