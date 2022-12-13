M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.63. The stock has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

