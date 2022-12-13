Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $61,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

MCHP opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

