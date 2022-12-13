Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.9 %

Sanofi stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.