Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.