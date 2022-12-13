Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,257 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

DHI opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

