Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $238.38 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $271.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

