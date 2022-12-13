NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $835,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

