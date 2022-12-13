ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

