ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
