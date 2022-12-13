Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.49). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Shares of MDB stock opened at $203.18 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.