Oppenheimer Weighs in on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -928.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $386,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

