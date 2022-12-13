Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,036 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Pegasystems worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

PEGA stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $270.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

