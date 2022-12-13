Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,714.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,714.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.16) to GBX 1,117 ($13.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($15.83) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

