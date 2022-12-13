Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

